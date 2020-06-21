Real Madrid starting XI vs Real Sociedad confirmed: Eden Hazard dropped – huge chance for outcast

Zinedine Zidane surprised us all as he decided to pack the midfield against Valencia during the week and it worked out perfectly, so it will be interesting to see what he does tonight.

Real Madrid go into the game knowing that a win will take them top thanks to the head to head advantage, so the pressure is on.

Real Sociedad are good at home and have plenty of talented players, so this should be a tough test.

With that in mind, here’s now Real Madrid are lining up tonight:

It was expected that Eden Hazard might need a break after such a long time out through injury, so this is a huge chance for James Rodriguez to put himself in the shop window.

Gareth Bale will be annoyed to see Vinicius getting the nod again, while Luka Modric’s age may be the reason for him dropping to the bench, although Fede Valverde was great against Valencia.

It’s a strong looking bench and expect Marco Asensio to make another appearance, but James is the big surprise here.