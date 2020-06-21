Video: Barcelona loanee Pedri tricks opponent with incredible skill before assist

While Barcelona have an ageing squad that does need to be revamped, the fans must be excited at the prospect of Ansu Fati and Pedri patrolling the wide areas for years to come.

Pedri is currently on loan at las Palmas in the second tier and he lit up the game last night with this ridiculous assist:

The skill is so unexpected that is just bamboozles the defender, but he also shows he has some end product with the assist.

Although Lionel Messi has been so good over the years, we do miss seeing Ronaldinho doing something crazy with the ball and it looks like Pedri might have the ability to do something similar.