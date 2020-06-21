Video: Chelsea look off the pace as Aston Villa punish horrific defending to take the lead

A lot will be made about teams not having match practice for the first few games back, and Chelsea don’t look with it so far.

They’ve dominated the game and have had plenty of balls into the box, but the final pass is lacking and they haven’t managed to find a way through.

It’s just got worse for Frank Lampard as his defence fell asleep from a free kick and Villa eventually punished them with the goal:

#AVFC take the lead at Villa Park! It's been all #CFC but Kortney Hause has put the home side in front.pic.twitter.com/EnRpg6YFOh — Sky Sports (@SkySports) June 21, 2020

It’s almost like the entire team is waiting for Jack Grealish to do something and they totally switch off, with three or four Villa players queuing up to put the rebound away.

Some might point the finger at Kepa but it’s a point blank save, it’s the defenders who need to follow the ball in and deal with the danger.