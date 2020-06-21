Video: Goncalo Guedes shows incredible skill and balance to beat four men and score for Valencia vs Osasuna

We’re all used to a player taking the easy way out and going down for a free kick at any opportunity, so it’s always refreshing when someone bucks that trend.

Valencia winger Goncalo Guedes has a case for a few fouls here, he’s almost face down on the floor at one point, yet he keeps going forward and applies a stunning finish:

A PHENOMENAL individual effort from Gonçalo Guedes! ? Takes it from halfway, beats four players and then the keeper! ? After they had an early goal disallowed Valencia now have their lead ? pic.twitter.com/HpUEpYrcNF — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) June 21, 2020

His big move from Benfica to PSG didn’t work out a couple of years ago and he’s been maddeningly inconsistent since arriving in Spain, but he’s also produced special moments like this – hopefully he can do it on a more consistent basis.