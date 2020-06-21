Video: Karim Benzema’s hot streak continue as his goal survives a controversial VAR check

Karim Benzema had come under fire for a barren run in front of goal before the shutdown, but he’s come back with a bang since the restart.

He’s scored again this evening and it could be a vital one, as it puts them 2-0 up and on course for the top of the table.

There’s a massive hint of handball about the goal but it survives the VAR check to stand:

The long run without a goal looked like it had ruined Benzema’s chances of the golden boot, but he’s only four behind Messi after his latest strike