Video: Lautaro Martinez shows why Barcelona want him with a classy back-heel to set up a goal and a poachers finish for himself

The rumours linking Lautaro Martinez to Barcelona will likely carry on all summer, but it’s understandable why they want him.

They need a long term successor for Luis Suarez and the Argentine looks like the complete striker, as he’s demonstrated on Inter’s return tonight.

He played a key part in their first goal with a classy backheel to set Romelu Lukaku through on goal, before he showed his own poacher’s instincts to get on the sheet himself.

Lukaku and Eriksen combine and the Belgian puts Inter in front! ?? A great move from Conte's side ? pic.twitter.com/8J2hsrsIxB — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) June 21, 2020

In terms of the transfer, the latest report from Goal.com has suggested that Inter are confident of holding onto him this summer, but time will tell how true that really is.