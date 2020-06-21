Video: Liverpool’s Sadio Mane practices sprints after accidentally forgetting to take a knee before kick-off

Liverpool superstar Sadio Mane accidentally forgot to take a knee when everyone else was before kick-off ahead of tonight’s eagerly-anticipated derby against local rivals Everton.

The lightning-fast forward was practising his sprints instead, after realising his blunder Mane quickly went back into his own-half and proceeded to join the rest of the players in taking a knee.

The Premier League’s players have all sported ‘Black Lives Matter’ on the back of their shirts instead of their surnames in an effort to raise awareness for the injustice and racism that black people face.

Looks like Sadio Mane didn’t get the memo ?????? pic.twitter.com/V5RpI365fK — REVEAL (@RevealFooty) June 21, 2020

pic.twitter.com/FkCOGaQI0l — unfortunate football moments that didnt go to plan (@unluckyfootie) June 21, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Video: Goncalo Guedes shows incredible skill and balance to beat four men and score for Valencia vs Osasuna Liverpool linked with audacious swoop for €60m-rated Real Madrid star Lampard insists Chelsea ‘want’ to improve in ‘other areas’ after recent signings

Mane is one of the most likeable characters in world football, there’s no doubt that the powerful taking a knee gesture just slipped the Senegalese star’s mind as he was awaiting his first competitive match in over three months.