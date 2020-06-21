Video: Olivier Giroud fires Chelsea in front with a deadly turn and finish

Olivier Giroud never seems to be in favour at his club, but he’ll always get you a goal when he does play.
Chelsea have struggled so far today and it looked like Aston Villa would come away with at least a point, but things have turned quickly.
READ MORE: Video: Super-sub Pulisic brings Chelsea level with a beautifully controlled finish
Pulisic fired Chelsea level shortly after the hour mark, and Olivier Giroud struck quickly after to put Frank Lampard’s side in front:
What a turnaround from #CFC! ?
Two goals in as many minutes from Pulisic and Giroud give them a 2-1 lead at Villa Park!
? Watch on Sky Sports PL
? Follow #AVLCHE here: https://t.co/yvXrxuvoew
? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/7GlJ0bymFi
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 21, 2020
Chelsea have looked sluggish and poor at the back, but that will be forgiven if they come away with the win.
There’s a huge deflection on the goal but Giroud won’t care.