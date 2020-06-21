Video: Olivier Giroud fires Chelsea in front with a deadly turn and finish

Olivier Giroud never seems to be in favour at his club, but he’ll always get you a goal when he does play.

Chelsea have struggled so far today and it looked like Aston Villa would come away with at least a point, but things have turned quickly.

Pulisic fired Chelsea level shortly after the hour mark, and Olivier Giroud struck quickly after to put Frank Lampard’s side in front:

What a turnaround from #CFC! ? Two goals in as many minutes from Pulisic and Giroud give them a 2-1 lead at Villa Park!

Chelsea have looked sluggish and poor at the back, but that will be forgiven if they come away with the win.

There’s a huge deflection on the goal but Giroud won’t care.