Video: Olivier Giroud fires Chelsea in front with a deadly turn and finish

Aston Villa FC Chelsea FC
Olivier Giroud never seems to be in favour at his club, but he’ll always get you a goal when he does play.

Chelsea have struggled so far today and it looked like Aston Villa would come away with at least a point, but things have turned quickly.

Pulisic fired Chelsea level shortly after the hour mark, and Olivier Giroud struck quickly after to put Frank Lampard’s side in front:

Chelsea have looked sluggish and poor at the back, but that will be forgiven if they come away with the win.

There’s a huge deflection on the goal but Giroud won’t care.

