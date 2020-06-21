Video: Sensational last-ditch block from Joe Gomez forces goal bound effort onto the post

It’s likely that this Merseyside Derby won’t live long in the memory, but thanks to Joe Gomez it probably won’t be remembered for an Everton victory.

Tom Davies looked set to tuck the ball away after a smart save from Alisson, but Joe Gomez managed to lunge and did incredibly well to divert it onto the post:

How have #EFC not scored?! Calvert-Lewin flicks one towards the bottom corner but Alisson dives to his left to claw it away before Davies' shot deflects onto the post!

Liverpool have been dominant and have controlled the game, but they are struggling to create clear chances and Everton do look dangerous on the break.

Matip was forced off through injury earlier in the game, so Gomez could now have a great chance to establish himself as a first choice partner for Virgil van Dijk.