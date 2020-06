There’s so much attacking talent at Real Madrid that a defender who wants to take penalties needs to be exceptional from the spot – and Sergio Ramos usually is.

He often goes for a Panenka style effort but he changed that up tonight to simply wait for the keeper to move and he sent him the wrong way and slotted it home:

It could be a huge goal as a win for Real will take them top of the league, so Barcelona fans will need to start cheering Real Sociedad on.