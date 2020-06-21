Menu

Video: Super-sub Pulisic brings Chelsea level with a beautifully controlled finish

It’s incredible how often a player will arrive at the back post only to blaze an effort high over the bar.

Chelsea have been struggling against Aston Villa but they’ve been getting plenty of balls into the box, and they’ve finally made one count.

READ MORE: Video: Olivier Giroud fires Chelsea in front with a deadly turn and finish

Christian Pulisic had only just come on as a sub when he was presented with this chance, and it’s such a well taken goal:

It would be so easy to hit it too hard and put it in the stands, but he controls it perfectly and guides it in off the bar

