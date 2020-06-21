Video: Willian shows why Chelsea may not miss him with one of the worst corners of the season

Obviously there’s more to set pieces and teams will work on certain things, but anything that doesn’t beat the first man is absolutely criminal.

It’s a free attempt to get a dangerous ball into the box so the attacking team has the advantage, so there’s no need to get fancy and hand that advantage back to the defence.

The Metro recently reported that Willian looked set to leave Stamford Bridge when his contract expires, and they might not miss him based on this evidence:

Officially Willian’s worst corner ever. And there’s been plenty. pic.twitter.com/HkkLG2gcs5 — Michael (@CampoCFC) June 21, 2020

I think we can all agree that Willian is the worst corner taker in the history of football. pic.twitter.com/axvT5VXOMd — TLV (@TheLampardView) June 21, 2020

Obviously he is a great player and he can’t just be judged on that, but it really is a shocking corner.