How coronavirus test chaos disrupted Arsenal’s return to Premier League action

Arsenal’s return to Premier League action has been a bit of a disaster with two defeats in the space of just a few days.

The Gunners lost 3-0 to Manchester City in midweek before an even more disappointing 2-1 loss away to Brighton thanks to a late collapse against the Seagulls.

However, it seems Arsenal had big distractions off the pitch due to a player receiving a positive coronavirus test, according to The Athletic.

Two other players were also reported to have been in close contact with the player in question, which meant three of the squad had to go into isolation, according to The Athletic.

However, upon a second round of testing, it seems the first player was in fact negative for the illness, with the first test suspected to have been a false positive, according to the report.

This gave Arsenal a clean bill of health, but it will no doubt have caused a great deal of stress to all involved, and is clearly not ideal preparation for playing competitive football again after a three-month break.

So far, football has been able to return in a number of countries without any trouble, so let’s hope that can continue despite these chaotic goings-on behind the scenes at Arsenal.