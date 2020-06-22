Former Arsenal ace Gilles Grimandi has given a brutal assessment of the club’s work in the transfer market under Raul Sanllehi.

The Gunners have not had the best track record when it comes to signings in recent times, with Sanllehi brought in as Head of Football in the last couple of years to try and sort this out.

But despite seemingly having good contacts and connections, many of Arsenal’s recent additions under Sanllehi have still mostly struggled, and it’s clear Grimandi has not been impressed.

The Frenchman told Canal+, as translated by the Daily Mirror, that Sanllehi’s approach has been incoherent, and it’s hard to know what the club is trying to do in the transfer market.

Grimandi singled out the decision to sign William Saliba last summer before loaning him back to Saint-Etienne for the season, which meant the team was still short in defence back in January, leading to the loan signing of Pablo Mari.

“We’re not able to read the project that’s in the hands of the directors and Sanllehi right now,” Grimandi said.

“There have been some debatable signings and it’s not possible to totally see from the outside what they want to do.

“There are some positive points. I believe in Mikel Arteta – he’s a person with a future.

“He’s a competent lad and someone who’s gained a certain amount of experience alongside Pep Guardiola.

“There is a lot of quality among the young players, but the directors have to take their responsibility and make much wiser choices.”

On the Saliba deal, he added: “For me that’s a mistake because these are players who could have gained experience this season.

“And then you see they have to buy another player Pablo Mari at Christmas. There’s a lot of incoherence in the choices.

“I think there is competence on the technical side and with the young players. Now those who are directing them have to take their responsibilities and make wiser choices.”