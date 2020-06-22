Manchester City defender John Stones’ future at the Etihad is in serious doubt with City boss Pep Guardiola seemingly losing faith in the England international, according to Goal.

Stones was left out of City’s squad for their Premier League clash against Arsenal earlier last week which has further fuelled speculation that his days at the Etihad could be numbered.

City boss Guardiola has evident defensive woes this season with the Citizens conceding 31 goals, which is significantly more than the number of goals they conceded in each of their previous two title-winning campaigns.

An injury to Aymeric Laporte further caused defensive worries for City with Stones failing to step up and be counted, as the Citizens leaked in goals throughout the course of the season.

Arsenal have previously emerged as a potential destination for Stones, with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta keen on signing the England international, according to a report in 90min.

The England international could surely solve Arsenal’s defensive troubles should he sign for the Emirates outfit and regain his best form.

Stones’ contract at the Etihad runs until 2022 and City could cash in on him this summer rather than keep him at the club with Guardiola already looking at reinforcements in defence.

However, it’s apparent that City will have to sell to buy and Stones could be one player that Guardiola axes this summer.