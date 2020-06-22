Chelsea have reportedly dropped out of the race to sign Birmingham City wonderkid Jude Bellingham this summer.

According to the Manchester Evening News, this now looks like being a two-horse race for highly-rated young midfielder Bellingham, who will likely end up at either Man Utd or Borussia Dortmund in a deal likely to cost £30million.

Chelsea fans may be disappointed that they seem to be out of the running for the 16-year-old, who looks a huge prospect after some exciting performances in the Championship this season.

Bellingham could have been a fine fit in Frank Lampard’s side, with the Blues boss showing this season that he’s very willing to place his trust in youth.

United will now hope they can win the race for Bellingham, though the Manchester Evening News suggest Dortmund currently look the favourites for the teenager.

The England youth international may well have looked at Jadon Sancho’s success at Dortmund as an example to follow.

Sancho left Manchester City for Germany at a young age and it gave him the opportunity to play more often than he probably would have managed in the Premier League.

Bellingham is another top young talent and Dortmund seems the place to be for the game’s elite youngsters right now.