Chelsea are reportedly eyeing two left-back alternatives as priorities over Leicester City star Ben Chilwell in a surprise development.

The Blues have been strongly linked with Foxes ace Chilwell in recent times, with The Athletic among the sources claiming they could look to pay big to sign him this summer.

But despite Chilwell looking such a top performer in the Premier League and like an ideal potential addition to Frank Lampard’s side, it’s now being claimed that the club have other priorities in mind for that position.

According to Soccer Link, one particularly surprising candidate is Paris Saint-Germain’s Layvin Kurzawa, while Porto’s Alex Telles is also mentioned as an option.

Chelsea fans would surely rather see Chilwell make the move to Stamford Bridge, though many Blues supporters also voiced their admiration for Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka as a potential target yesterday.

Kurzawa and Telles are also decent players on their day, but CFC could perhaps do with more of a statement signing like Chilwell if they are to really bring in a meaningful upgrade on under-performing duo Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri.

Chelsea have shown real ambition with deals for Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech ahead of next season, and their fans may be disappointed with their lack of ambition here.