Chelsea star Christian Pulisic has spoken out on what it would mean to play alongside new Blues signing Timo Werner.

Pulisic came off the bench to score the equaliser in Chelsea’s 2-1 victory over Aston Villa yesterday and the American has now dubbed the incoming Werner as an ‘incredible’ signing and has expressed his excitement of playing alongside the German next season.

Speaking about playing alongside Werner and fellow new-boy Hakim Ziyech next season, as quoted by the Daily Mirror, Pulisic said:

“We already have a really strong team with very good players.

“To add guys like that is incredible. We’re focused on this season right now but we’re also excited for what’s to come.”

Chelsea announced the signing of Werner from RB Leipzig last week for a fee of £48m, as per the Mirror report and the German forward is expected to compete with the likes of Pulisic, Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi for a spot in Chelsea’s starting eleven.

The Germany international can play on either flank or up front and his versatility could prove to be useful for Frank Lampard next season.

It’s certain that Werner will add immense quality to the Chelsea attack and his goal-scoring ability will also help the Blues in providing a serious goal threat from out wide.

Werner has scored 32 goals for Leipzig this season and Pulisic is rightly excited to play alongside the German forward who will surely look to replicate his goal tally for the Blues next season.