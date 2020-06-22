The latest Chelsea transfer news is here as the Blues look set to continue their strong start to the summer.

Chelsea have already strengthened with deals for Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner, with the west London giants looking determined to be a real force again next season.

The latest gossip is that Roman Abramovich is personally eager to revolutionise this squad, with HLN claiming he’s eyeing up Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Kai Havertz as his next big signing.

Chelsea fans would surely welcome the Germany international, who is one of the most exciting young talents in world football and who could cost just €80million.

That could end up being a bargain for Havertz, who, at 21, has his best years very much ahead of him.

Another big signing in attack for Chelsea could be Havertz’s Leverkusen team-mate Leon Bailey, who has been linked with the club for around £40m.

The Jamaica international is another exciting young talent, and it looks like Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has hinted his side will no longer be in the running for him this summer, even if Leroy Sane leaves.

CFC will surely have to see that as a big positive, though Manchester United have also been linked with Bailey in recent times.

Finally, it looks as though Chelsea’s pursuit of Birmingham City wonderkid Jude Bellingham is unfortunately over.

Reports claim the west London giants have pulled out of the running to sign Bellingham, with it now being a two-horse race for the 16-year-old midfielder.

Bellingham looks most likely to join Borussia Dortmund, but has also been linked as a £30m target for Manchester United.