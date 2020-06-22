‘Disgraceful’ – These fans shocked as Arsenal’s Guendouzi avoids punishment after ace ‘choked’ Maupay

BBC Sport’s Simon Stone has revealed that Matteo Guendouzi will face no punishment after he choked Brighton’s Neal Maupay as the Gunners fell to a 2-1 defeat.

The shocking incident, which sparked a mass scuffle between both teams, can be seen here. The powers at be have certainly set a dangerous precedent with this outcome.

Guendouzi was obviously bitter after Arsenal wasted a 1-0 lead in trademark fashion against Brighton, the midfielder’s actions were certainly uncalled for and crossed a line in terms of violence on the pitch.

The relevant football governing bodies had the perfect chance to make an example in this case, instead they’ve shied away from doing so.

Matteo Guendouzi will face no further action following his altercation with Neal Maupay @OfficialBHAFC on Saturday.

The incident was missed by the match officials but was reviewed by VAR at the time. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) June 22, 2020

Here’s some reaction from football fans to the outcome:

This ruling could prove to be quite dangerous in the future, now any player that commits such an action can point to this case in order to deem whey they should face no punishment.

The Football Association (FA) and Premier League have also opened themselves up to claims that they are biased, as players of other teams have been banned for similar – perhaps even less serious cases of violent conduct.

It will be interesting to see how Arsenal fans would react to similar situation against their own team.

Do some of these supporters have a leg to stand on when they’ve called for Maupay to face punishment for injuring Bernd Leno in a non-malicious collision that happens in games all the time, when their own player has been blatantly violent and faced no penalty?