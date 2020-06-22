Done deal: Chelsea bank €15m from sale of midfield ace Pasalic to Atalanta

Serie A outfit Atalanta confirmed the permanent signing of Mario Pasalic from Chelsea after the ace’s successful two-year loan spell with the side.

Pasalic joined Chelsea in 2014, but the ace has never played for the Blues, the versatile midfielder was sent out on loan to five different clubs during his six-year spell with the west London outfit.

According to the Evening Standard, Atalanta have triggered the €15 (£13.5m) option to sign the Croatian, this seems like a perfect move for all parties involved.

Pasalic has developed superbly since joining Atalanta, he’s now a key member of a side that are Serie A’s biggest overachieves, with Gian Piero Gasperini’s men sitting fourth in the Italian top-flight.

#SuperMario resta con noi! ???????

Il centrocampista croato acquistato a titolo definitivo! Mario #Pašali? stays with us! ??

Our #88 is an #Atalanta player on a permanent basis!#GoAtalantaGo ??? pic.twitter.com/6sHQhzjNSi — Atalanta B.C. (@Atalanta_BC) June 22, 2020

Pasalic has been superb this season, he’s bagged seven goals and seven assists in 33 appearances across all competitions.

The ace will also have the chance to continue to prove himself on the biggest platform, as Atalanta are through to the next round of the Champions League after emphatically overcoming Valencia.

Pasalic is predominantly used as a central midfielder, but the Croatia international has also flourished when being used as an attacking midfielder.

In total the ace has made 75 appearances across two seasons with Atalanta, the Italian side have now retained a key member of the team for the long-term future.

Chelsea’s hierarchy have proved that they’re some of the best in the business in recent years by cashing in on talents that they snapped up as teenagers.