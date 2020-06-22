Everton vs Liverpool clash breaks Premier League record

The Everton vs Liverpool Merseyside derby has broken a Premier League record, according to Ben Rumsby of the Telegraph.

The Premier League clash between both clubs was the 236th Merseyside derby in the fixture’s longstanding history and ended as a 0-0 draw come full time.

Now according to Sky Sports’ recent revelation, the fixture has broken the record for the most viewed Premier League match in the competition’s history.

As seen in the tweet below in which Rumsby reports, the Everton vs Liverpool game last night was watched by a whopping 5.5m viewers in the UK.

Breaking: Sky Sports confirms the Merseyside derby was watched by 5.5 million viewers in the UK – a new Premier League record. — Ben Rumsby (@ben_rumsby) June 22, 2020

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds managed to hold on to draw the game and keep a clean sheet after Everton’s Tom Davies hit the post late on in the game which was the closest the home side came to scoring.

The draw means that Liverpool will have to wait a little longer before they can officially be crowned as Premier League champions.

However, the Sky Sports figures clearly signal the excitement around the country of the restart of the Premier League after the three-month-long coronavirus suspension with 5.5 million people tuning in to watch the game.