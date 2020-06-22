With the Express tentatively naming Joe Hart as an option for Arsenal after Bernd Leno’s injury, some Gooners have taken to social media to give their stance on a potential move for the 33-year-old.

According to Goal, Bernd Leno could be sidelined for up to a year if it’s confirmed that he’s sustained damage to his cruciate ligament after a nasty collision during this past weekend’s defeat to Brighton.

Backup Emiliano Martinez has now been thrust into the starting spot for the Gunners between the sticks, with Matt Macey the side’s only other option.

Hart was one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League for a solid number of years, but that all changed when Pep Guardiola took over Manchester City in 2016.

Hart, a hero for the Citizens, was subsequently cast aside by the Spaniard and barring a successful loan spell with Torino in 2016/17 – the ace has never recovered at the top level.

It’s added that Burnley have already confirmed that the former England No.1 won’t be given a new contract, with the Sun stating that his would make Hart available for free from June 30, as a potential emergency transfer option for the Gunners.

Here’s some reaction to talk of a move for Hart, the fanbase seem to be 50/50 on the ace:

This would be the worst signing in history, I’d rather have no keeper ?? — Jake Harold (@JakeHarold_) June 21, 2020

I’d rather we didn’t play a keeper if this is our option — L (@Zacthedug1) June 22, 2020

Pointless he’s worse then what we have in the bench — Evs (@Evz1377) June 22, 2020

Worth doing — ROY KAYE (@ROYKAYE8) June 22, 2020

I can see the logic. I was thinking we might get a loan keeper from somewhere but this kind of signing makes sense too. — Ben (@LegoHairedJesus) June 22, 2020

On a short term basis I think it makes sense. I’m not convinced by Martinez, BUT Emi should play to see what he can do but it won’t do him any harm knowing that Hart is pressuring him for his place — ?????? ??? ???????? ?????? (@fromdialsquare) June 22, 2020

I don’t see the point in going for Joe Hart. Martinez is their to provide back up to Leno and now is his chance to play. — Arsenal News HQ (@ArsenalNews_HQ) June 22, 2020

Joe Hart is about to become a free agent I see. I fully expect Arsenal to get dispensation to sign a goalkeeper. That being the case Hart will likely be at Arsenal within a fortnight I reckon. — ArsenalDvbrisG??????????????? (@ARSENALDvbrisG) June 21, 2020

No way — ??? ?????? ??? ? (@AFC_AdidasEra) June 22, 2020

If Joe Hart is not Good enough for Burnley how can he be for Arsenal? Someone one tell me? Plus Man City throw him away when Mikel was there so how would Mikel take him at Arsenal?

Guys Arsenal is NOT a joke club ok. — Orane (@oraneforlife) June 22, 2020

the sense i see there is that we can get some money from the sale of Martinez while signing Hart-who offers the same thing for free. Chelsea sold Begovic for 10m and replaced him with Caballero for free. Liverpool sold Mignolet for 5m and replaced him with Adrian for free. — theGoonerMenu (@Aubamezzette) June 22, 2020

Hart also endured a difficult spell with West Ham, the ace moved to Burnley in 2018 but he’s played a very limited role for the Clarets.

With much being made of Arsenal’s limited budget for the next transfer window, Hart – as a free agent, can’t be ruled out as a potential option for the Gunners just yet.

Some fans raised some very good points on the ace, there’s no doubting that the north London outfit need a short-term option to challenge Martinez, but a longer deal for Hart may represent much value.

It’s a real shame to see the difficulties that Hart has faced over the last four years, maybe the Emirates Stadium is the perfect place for the ace to rejuvenate himself…