‘I’d rather have no keeper’ – These Arsenal react to links with this ace after Leno injury

With the Express tentatively naming Joe Hart as an option for Arsenal after Bernd Leno’s injury, some Gooners have taken to social media to give their stance on a potential move for the 33-year-old.

According to Goal, Bernd Leno could be sidelined for up to a year if it’s confirmed that he’s sustained damage to his cruciate ligament after a nasty collision during this past weekend’s defeat to Brighton.

Backup Emiliano Martinez has now been thrust into the starting spot for the Gunners between the sticks, with Matt Macey the side’s only other option.

Hart was one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League for a solid number of years, but that all changed when Pep Guardiola took over Manchester City in 2016.

Hart, a hero for the Citizens, was subsequently cast aside by the Spaniard and barring a successful loan spell with Torino in 2016/17 – the ace has never recovered at the top level.

It’s added that Burnley have already confirmed that the former England No.1 won’t be given a new contract, with the Sun stating that his would make Hart available for free from June 30, as a potential emergency transfer option for the Gunners.

Here’s some reaction to talk of a move for Hart, the fanbase seem to be 50/50 on the ace:

Hart also endured a difficult spell with West Ham, the ace moved to Burnley in 2018 but he’s played a very limited role for the Clarets.

With much being made of Arsenal’s limited budget for the next transfer window, Hart – as a free agent, can’t be ruled out as a potential option for the Gunners just yet.

Some fans raised some very good points on the ace, there’s no doubting that the north London outfit need a short-term option to challenge Martinez, but a longer deal for Hart may represent much value.

It’s a real shame to see the difficulties that Hart has faced over the last four years, maybe the Emirates Stadium is the perfect place for the ace to rejuvenate himself…

