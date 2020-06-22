Jadon Sancho drops huge Manchester United transfer hint

Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho has dropped a pretty big hint over his future amid strong transfer rumours linking him with Manchester United.

The England international has shone in the Bundesliga, showing himself to be one of the most exciting young players in the world, and like a player who could be an ideal fit for United’s needs right now.

Sancho has been strongly linked with the Red Devils, with this recent tweet from Sport Bild’s Christian Falk suggesting Dortmund would likely accept an offer for him to move to Old Trafford if the money was right…

And now, Sancho will no doubt have made Man Utd fans take notice with some intriguing social media activity.

See below as the 20-year-old liked a tweet suggesting his head was not right and that he wanted the move to United…

This could mean Sancho agrees with the message conveyed here, and wants to send a signal to his current club over allowing him his move back to Manchester.

Sancho left Man City as a youngster and it would be exciting to see him in the Premier League again after the huge improvement he’s shown in his time in Germany.

Sancho was dropped to the bench for Dortmund’s clash with RB Leipzig at the weekend, which will no doubt also have raised one or two eyebrows.

United have not had the best of seasons and results over the last few days mean they’re up against it in the race to finish in the top four, so a signing of this calibre would surely be welcomed by MUFC supporters.