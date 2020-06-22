Borussia Dortmund chief Michael Zorc has spoken out on the Jadon Sancho situation as the rumoured Manchester United transfer target was notably dropped to the bench this weekend.

Sancho has been a star performer in his time with Dortmund, so it was something of a surprise to see him left out of Lucien Favre’s starting XI to take on RB Leipzig over the weekend.

The England international has been strongly linked with Man Utd by Christian Falk in the tweet below, as well as others in recent times.

Because of many requests about @Sanchooo10: his club @bvb sees still no reason to sell the player this summer. exception: a club offers a transfer fee over 100 million euros @ManUtd — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) June 21, 2020

So United fans will be intrigued to see some signs of things not all being well for Sancho in Germany, though Zorc seemed to try to play down any drama surrounding the player’s situation.

Discussing the 20-year-old only making the bench against Leipzig, Zorc insisted it was only to do with fatigue as he has played a lot of games for the club recently.

“If I was critical, looking back on my own career …” Roy Keane has revealed this BIZARRE regret from his career – Click here to read more.

Speaking to German outlet Sport1, as translated by the Daily Mirror, he said: “We have had many injuries in the past few weeks and have not been able to rotate like other teams.

“Jadon is completely tired and told the coach before the game that he had no energy to play 90 minutes. You saw that in the game.”