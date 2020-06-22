Chelsea are reportedly considering adding Kai Havertz to their list of big-name signings this summer.

According to Belgian outlet HLN, the Blues are trying to revolutionise their squad this summer as wealthy owner Roman Abramovich gets his chequebook out for the likes of Havertz to join Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech at Stamford Bridge.

The report suggests Chelsea would have to pay around €80million to Bayer Leverkusen for Havertz, who looks one of the most exciting young players in world football at the moment.

The 21-year-old has shone in the Bundesliga and looks like he could be a useful option in a variety of positions in Frank Lampard’s side, including as a long-term replacement for Eden Hazard.

Chelsea lost Hazard to Real Madrid last summer while they were under a transfer ban, and will hope that Ziyech, who is set to join from Ajax, will be able to go some way to filling that void.

Havertz looks another who could be ideal for Chelsea, though, and fans would surely agree that a potential €80m deal could end up looking like a bargain in the future.