La Liga side’s owner admits interest in signing out of favour Man United star

According to the Mirror, Brazilian legend Ronaldo has admitted that the side he owns a stake in, Real Valladolid, would gladly welcome Manchester United flop Alexis Sanchez to the La Liga outfit.

Sanchez has the unfortunate crown of being one of United’s worst signings ever, the attacker has massively struggled since joining in a marquee move in January 2018.

The Chile international was subsequently loaned out to Inter Milan last summer, but hopes of Sanchez getting his career back on track have been derailed by constant injury troubles this season.

The Mirror report that Ronaldo owns 80% of Valladolid, the icon claimed that the La Liga outfit would ‘open their doors’ to Sanchez is his spell at Inter doesn’t go too well.

Here’s what the icon had to say on a potential swoop for the Chilean star:

“Alexis Sanchez has succeeded wherever he’s gone. He has a lot of quality. If he doesn’t succeed at Inter, Valladolid will open their doors to him.”

Sanchez’s doomed spell with United has proved to be a costly mistake by the Red Devils as The Independent report that the superstar earns a staggering £350,000-a-week.

Sanchez of course has experience in La Liga, he was a fine player for Barcelona before moving to Arsenal – where he established himself as one of the league’s best players.

The South American star has only made 17 appearances for Inter this season, with 10 of these coming off the bench.

Sanchez contributed one goal and three assists in these outings, the wide forward will be hoping to kickstart a revival by impressing for Inter in the remainder of the season.

The Red Devils are short-staffed in the wide areas, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has moved in the direction of fielding a young team since taking over, so it’s hard to see how Sanchez would play a role.