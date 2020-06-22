Liverpool are reportedly ahead of Manchester United in the race to sign Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly this summer.

The Senegal international has been a world class performer in his time in Serie A and has long been linked with a move to Old Trafford in particular.

However, it now seems Liverpool are the favourites for Koulibaly’s signature as he’s made available for a fee of £90million ahead of next season, according to the Express.

It remains to be seen if the Reds will definitely be ready to pay that much for the 29-year-old, though he’d surely be a quality partner for Virgil van Dijk.

Still, Liverpool have other strong options in defence, with Joel Matip and Joe Gomez shining for Jurgen Klopp’s side this season and last.

It would be hard to turn down the chance to sign Koulibaly if he becomes available, however, and LFC would surely love to beat rivals Man Utd to this deal.

The Red Devils also look in need of a new signing at centre-back, with Koulibaly sure to be a major upgrade on the likes of Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.