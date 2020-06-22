Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher could be heard appearing to call Dejan Lovren “useless” during commentary on yesterday’s Merseyside Derby clash.

See the video clips below as Carragher admits during his analysis that Everton would do well to target the Croatian, who has often shown himself to be an unreliable and error-prone performer for the Reds.

Jamie Carragher Tell you what’s the right decision, play on Lovren (Under his breath) Useless #EVELIV pic.twitter.com/p9j62lUlO9 — MBBETTING (@MBBETTINGUK) June 21, 2020

Carragher then seems to quietly call Lovren “useless” shortly afterwards, with co-pundit Gary Neville joking that players used to say the same about the LFC legend during his playing days.

As noted by Empire of the Kop, it seems Carragher’s beef with Lovren may also have been down to some social media activity from the 30-year-old, as he liked a tweet criticising the pundit over that famous video of him spitting at a fan from his car window.

“If I was critical, looking back on my own career …” Roy Keane has revealed this BIZARRE regret from his career – Click here to read more.