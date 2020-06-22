It sure looks like it’s going to be a busy summer transfer window at Anfield with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp keen on bolstering his squad ahead of next season despite the club’s financial constraints due to the coronavirus.

According to the Express, Liverpool are in pole position to land Napoli star defender Kalidou Koulibaly with the Naples outfit demanding a transfer fee in the region of £90m.

The Reds are looking at Koulibaly as potentially being an ideal partner to Virgil van Dijk as they aim to strengthen their backline.

Liverpool are ahead of Manchester United in the race for Koulibaly according to the report, however, with his massive price tag it remains to be seen whether Liverpool push the deal over the line.

Elsewhere, according to Spanish media outlet El Gol Digital, Liverpool could make an audacious swoop for Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio.

The report claims that Jurgen Klopp ‘loves’ Asensio and could orchestrate a move for the Real Madrid wide-man this summer.

The El Gol Digital report suggests that Real Madrid are to slash Asensio’s asking price to €60m and the fee would be ideal for Liverpool.

The Reds are reportedly planning a summer clear-out by potentially axing six players, so a move for Asensio could be no the cards.

However, whether the winger wants to leave Real at all, remains to be seen.