Video: Jamie Carragher hints Liverpool will regret Timo Werner transfer decision

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has hinted that not signing Timo Werner may have been a huge mistake by the Reds.

Liverpool were rumoured to be interested in signing Werner from RB Leipzig and were linked heavily with a move for the Bundesliga forward this summer, according to several reports including Sky Sports, but the German striker signed for Chelsea instead.

Now, Carragher has suggested that the Reds still need to strengthen their front three because according to him, there is a ‘massive drop off’ when either Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane or Roberto Firmino aren’t playing.

As seen in the video below, Carragher spoke out about Liverpool needing to strengthen their attack…

? "Whenever one of them isn't playing, theres been a massive drop off. Liverpool still need to strengthen the front 3. Minamino part of the front 3 is not for me"@Carra23 feels Liverpool still need to strengthen the front-line pic.twitter.com/lZklv13QwB — Football Daily (@footballdaily) June 21, 2020

Carragher has raised a valid point because if any one of Liverpool’s star front three were to get injured, the Reds could face serious issues and so adding another forward should be the club’s priority this summer after missing out on Werner.

The 24-year-old might not have been a regular starter given the quality of LFC’s front three, but they can’t play every match and Carragher’s words suggest there would have been room for a signing like that at Anfield.