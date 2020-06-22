Menu

Manchester United star “not worth” his big-money transfer fee, these fans agree

Many Manchester United fans seem to agree that Harry Maguire was not worth the big money they paid for him over the summer.

The England international has had a mixed first season at Old Trafford, having initially looked solid for Leicester City and in performances in big games for his country in recent times.

Still, his transfer fee last summer raised one or two eyebrows, with United paying a whopping £80million to sign Maguire from Leicester, according to BBC Sport‘s report at the time.

Having failed to keep up with Steven Bergwijn in the 1-1 draw with Tottenham on Friday, it seems many Red Devils supporters are not too impressed with Maguire, even if he’s also had some decent games.

united-maguire-injury

Harry Maguire in action for Manchester United

The general feeling among these United fans seems to be that if he’d been cheaper he might have been worth it, but the club were forced to pay well over the odds for him because he’s an England player.

See below for some interesting discussion as MUFC fans seem to largely agree that their club overpaid for Maguire…

