Many Manchester United fans seem to agree that Harry Maguire was not worth the big money they paid for him over the summer.

The England international has had a mixed first season at Old Trafford, having initially looked solid for Leicester City and in performances in big games for his country in recent times.

Still, his transfer fee last summer raised one or two eyebrows, with United paying a whopping £80million to sign Maguire from Leicester, according to BBC Sport‘s report at the time.

Having failed to keep up with Steven Bergwijn in the 1-1 draw with Tottenham on Friday, it seems many Red Devils supporters are not too impressed with Maguire, even if he’s also had some decent games.

The general feeling among these United fans seems to be that if he’d been cheaper he might have been worth it, but the club were forced to pay well over the odds for him because he’s an England player.

See below for some interesting discussion as MUFC fans seem to largely agree that their club overpaid for Maguire…

What’s everyone’s honest thoughts on Harry Maguire? To me, he’s not amazing, nor is he terrible, he’s just a solid defender. Bar the mistake on Friday, I thought he had a solid game & kept Harry Kane quiet for 90 mins. Obviously not worth the £80m, but I still like him. — Ryan. ? (@Vintage_Utd) June 22, 2020

People won't clearly see how good he is unless they stop judging him off that price we paid for him. He's clearly improved us though he's not worth what we paid Leicester but it is what it is. Can't blame him. He's our best CB and people need to respect him. — J?ck. (@UtdOptimist) June 22, 2020

Solid defender. FT slander doesn't change the fact that he was wanted by many teams. Improved our defensive play massively. Definitely not 80M, but thats on Woodward and negotiation team. https://t.co/L8iPIqQhmC — Madhurzya (@WhistlingRed) June 22, 2020

Solid. Won’t pretend he was worth the fee as he make too many big mistakes, but he also doesn’t have the best partner next to him for what he needs. Similar to Pogba playing with Fred and McTominay, you won’t see their best until they are complimented by their teammates. — ???? (@Utd_Ryan_) June 22, 2020

Very good defender but needs Bailly next to him to cover for his lack of pace. Very solid but not worth 80m — Sam (@UtdSamm) June 22, 2020

Class defender but not worth 80mil ofc — Kazh (@UtdKazh) June 22, 2020

If we bought him for 50 million plus add ons people would not moan about him i think he is quite good he is a beast in the air good dribbler and a solid passer he just needs bailly playing next to him to recover — Guyeg (@Guyeg13) June 22, 2020

It does. I think in today market he’s probably worth around £40m/ £50m, but because he’s English, his price was always going to double — Ryan. ? (@Vintage_Utd) June 22, 2020

Definitely not worth £80m but we were always going to get rinsed in the price for him (English, signing from a rival who are v cash rich already, United always get charged more because other clubs know how rich we are). Been v good for us though, I really like him — Gomes the Gunman (@gunmangomes) June 22, 2020

This is spot on https://t.co/rzgGMkzu2Q — Dylan Canny (@canny_dylan) June 22, 2020

He’s overpriced not overrated it’s different — david (@davidchung10124) June 22, 2020

Not worth the £80m and never was/will be. Should’ve cost around £50-65m. He’s a good defender though and we are definitely better having him than Smalling/Rojo/Jones. — Ray Vincent (@RedVin8) June 22, 2020

I still think we’ll see the best off him next to someone like Bailly. He only costs £80m because it’s united and he’s British and prem proven. — jenson?? (@utdjenson) June 22, 2020

1. Hes not worth 80 million but we are Manchester united and hes Englands No1 defender we were always going to have to pay over the odds. 2. Put Bailly next to him and we dont concede Friday's goal or the goal against palace. 3. Hes kept more clean sheets than VVD this season. — Kieron Phillips (@Laidback1992) June 22, 2020

Not worth the £80, think thats obvious. I still like him but wish he gave a little more on set pieces. — NotPhilJones (@back_united) June 22, 2020