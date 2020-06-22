Manchester United have reportedly approached Real Valladolid about a potential transfer deal for defender Mohammed Salisu.

The talented 21-year-old has impressed in La Liga and could now be heading to the Premier League as he has three apparent suitors from England this summer.

Man Utd have been joined by Everton and Southampton in enquiring about Salisu, who has a bargain release clause of just £10.8million, according to the Daily Mail.

United could do well to strengthen their defence without spending a fortune this summer, with many clubs likely to be hit by the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

While many Red Devils fans may have preferred to see their club chasing bigger names in defence, Salisu looks a fine prospect and that release clause seems easily affordable for a club of their size.

“If I was critical, looking back on my own career …” Roy Keane has revealed this BIZARRE regret from his career – Click here to read more.

Still, the Ghanaian starlet himself may be tempted to start off with a move to someone like Everton or Southampton, with both these teams looking like ideal stepping stone clubs.

Salisu may find he gets more chances to play at one of those teams, which could then pave the way for a bigger move to somewhere like Old Trafford at a later date.