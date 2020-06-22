Manchester United defender Chris Smalling is reportedly closing in on a transfer to Roma as the Red Devils seem set to accept a lower bid for his services.

The England international has not had the best of times at Old Trafford of late, but seems to have found a new lease of life on loan at Roma this season.

According to Tele Radio Stereo, as translated by Football Italia, Smalling now looks set to renew his loan with Roma, this time with the view to the deal being made permanent for around €18million.

The report states this is lower than the €25m United were initially demanding for Smalling, but it still looks a decent deal for the club for a player who they were surely unlikely to use again any time soon anyway.

Roma fans will hope the 30-year-old can continue to shine in Serie A, as he may well end up being a bargain for that price.

United supporters, meanwhile, will surely be hoping their club can put some of that Smalling money towards signing a new centre-back to come in in his place, and provide an upgrade on the likes of Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly in that area of the pitch.