Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has reportedly been given until the end of the season to prove he’s worthy of still being the club’s number one.

Dean Henderson has shone on loan at Sheffield United and De Gea’s blunder for Steven Bergwijn’s goal for Tottenham on Friday is now surely set to put him under big pressure ahead of next season.

According to the Telegraph, the Spain international now has the remaining eight games of this campaign to prove himself to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with the suggestion being that Henderson could return from his loan spell to challenge for a starting place at United.

The Red Devils could perhaps do well to make this change in goal as soon as possible, with De Gea’s poor form going on for some time now and looking like it might be a sign that the player is past his best.

Former Man Utd star Gary Neville has told Sky Sports that he believes De Gea’s dip in form may now be permanent, and the club face interest in Henderson from Chelsea and possibly Tottenham, according to the Manchester Evening News.

It looks increasingly like keeping faith in De Gea would be a bad move, with the 29-year-old looking like more and more of a liability for United.

And if Solskjaer keeps playing him over the talented young Henderson, it could see MUFC lose their promising ‘keeper to a rival club.