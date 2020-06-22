Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho is a keen admirer of Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson who is currently on loan at Sheffield United, according to a report in Manchester Evening News.

According to the Manchester Evening News report, Manchester United are prepared to offer Henderson a new contract but the shot-stopper will only sign on if he is guaranteed the number one spot at Old Trafford.

Henderson’s current contract with United runs until 2022 and the 23-year-old goalkeeper is wanted by several clubs with Chelsea rumoured to be interested in signing him, as per the report.

It’s also suggested that Mourinho could be interested in the player, who he knows all about as Henderson played in United’s youth set up while the Portuguese tactician was in charge at Man Utd, according to MEN.

The Red Devils shot-stopper could be an excellent addition to Chelsea’s squad with Lampard still unsure about Kepa Arrizabalaga while Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris isn’t getting any younger either, and seems less consistently reliable than he was at his peak.

However, at the moment Henderson will see out the remainder of his loan deal with Sheffield United that lasts until the end of the season before he takes any decision regarding his future.

We imagine MUFC fans won’t be to keen to see their old boss Mourinho picking up one of their finest young players and strengthening one of their top four rivals.