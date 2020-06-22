Manchester United returned to Premier League action on Friday but will already be well aware that they need to improve their squad in the next transfer window.

The Red Devils could only draw 1-1 with Tottenham and now seem unlikely to finish in fourth place after Chelsea managed a win over Aston Villa on Sunday.

A big statement signing is surely needed at Old Trafford, and United may be in luck after Jadon Sancho’s huge transfer hint on Twitter.

The England international is expected to leave Borussia Dortmund for around £90million this summer, and he liked a tweet suggesting he already had his mind on his next club Man Utd.

It might be hard to take too much from a player’s social media activity, but it’s little surprise this has got fans talking after such strong speculation linking Sancho with United.

Next, MUFC are also said to have enquired about signing a new defender in what could be a bargain deal.

Real Valladolid ace Mohammed Salisu has been linked with the club and has a £10.8m release clause, with Everton and Southampton also said to be interested in the 21-year-old.

Salisu’s arrival could come as United also offload one of their long-serving and under-performing centre-backs.

Reports in Italy claim Chris Smalling is edging closer to leaving United for a permanent move to Roma.

The 30-year-old has impressed in his time on loan at the Stadio Olimpico, and now looks set to extend his stay with a second loan which will become permanent at the end of next season.

Smalling is set to cost Roma around €18m after United lowered their asking price for the former Fulham man.