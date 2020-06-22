Menu

(Photo) – ‘White Lives Matter Burnley’ banner flown during clash vs Man City

Burnley FC Manchester City
In the opening stages of Manchester City’s Premier League encounter with Burnley this evening, a disgusting ‘White Lives Matter Burnley’ banner was flown over the Etihad Stadium.

There’s absolutely no excuse for such a gesture, this banner undermines the current work of the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement that are battling to shed light on racial injustice across the entire world.

This incident will now likely overshadow the game of football that is going on below.

Burnley need to be acting swiftly to identify and punish the culprits of this sick message, the authorities also need to take action against this disgusting overt form of racism.