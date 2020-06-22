Manchester United legend Gary Neville has named Paul Pogba as the only truly world class player at the club.

The Red Devils have not had the best of seasons, with Pogba spending much of the campaign out injured, though he returned from the bench for the club’s 1-1 draw away to Tottenham on Friday evening.

Pogba showed his class after getting back onto the pitch, despite not always managing to hit peak form during his time at Old Trafford.

The France international has now been singled out by Neville as the only real world class talent on United’s books, which may be true in terms of his natural ability.

Still, we’re not entirely sure Man Utd fans will agree with the sentiment here, as there are others currently in the team who’ve contributed more in recent times, while Bruno Fernandes also arguably looks world class already after making an immediate impression since his January transfer from Sporting Lisbon.

“A committed Paul Pogba can be a great player for Manchester United,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“His goal and assist numbers are very good over the last couple of seasons. They are up there with the best.

“Hopefully with the economical problems and clubs can’t spend 80, 90,100 million on players, United will keep him. Pogba will then understand that’s he’s staying – all I ever want from him is commitment.

“I’ve never blamed him for United’s troubles, I do believe he’s the one true world-class player, although I would have put David de Gea in there two years ago.

“Pogba should be the one to lead from the front and if there’s speculation around his future it does create doubt in the dressing room. Now there’s a better chance of that team succeeding.”