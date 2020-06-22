Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is in for a centre-back this summer and could swoop for Benfica’s Ruben Dias, according to a report in the Evening Standard.

The report states that Guardiola has prioritised signing a centre-back this summer and Dias has emerged as the ideal candidate for the Catalan manager.

The 23-year-old Dias is top of Guardiola’s transfer list, according to the report, but Benfica are reluctant to sell the defender despite interest from several clubs including City.

However, there is some hope for Man City because Benfica president President Luis Felipe Vieira is known to cash in on his most talented emerging players.

England international John Stones has underwhelmed at City since his switch to the Etihad and was left out of the Citizens’ squad for their Premier League game against Arsenal by Guardiola and it is apparent that the Catalan boss is slowly losing faith in the former Everton man.

City currently need a defensive reinforcement and Dias could be the answer to their defensive issues.

This is not the first time the Portugal international has been linked with City, with the Daily Mail recently reporting that he was on their radar, and that he has a release clause of £87million.