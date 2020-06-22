Menu

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo makes it 1-0 to Juventus vs Bologna with lovely penalty

Bologna FC 1909
Posted by

In the 23rd minute of Juventus’ Serie A clash against Bologna this evening, Cristiano Ronaldo handed the Turin outfit the lead from the penalty spot.

Maurizio Sarri’s side were awarded a spot kick when Matthijs de Ligt was brought down during a corner in the 20th minute by Stefano Denswil.

Ronaldo stepped up confidently and sent the goalkeeper the wrong way with a superb penalty, the superstar missed his previous spot-kick against AC Milan 10 days ago.

Take a look at the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s spot-kick and the call that led to it below:

Pictures from ESPN and Eleven Sports.

More Stories / Latest News

Last week, Ronaldo actually missed the chance to take a penalty as Napoli stunned the Old Lady in the Coppa Italia shootout.

More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo