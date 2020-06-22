Video: Cristiano Ronaldo’s disastrous free-kick attempt for Juventus vs Bologna

In the 16th minute Juventus’ Serie A clash against Bologna, Cristiano Ronaldo had a moment to forget as he blasted a free-kick attempt well over the bar.
The 35-year-old’s effort came from the edge of the box, the superstar teed up with his trademark run-up and whacked the attempt way over the crossbar with a very wayward strike.
Ronaldo used his usual technique, but his effort didn’t quite dip as expected after soaring over the wall – it just continued to fly sky-high.
Take a look at the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s woeful attempt below:
Your Goat? Ronaldo the best free kick taker? pic.twitter.com/FRQ1qlym00
— bye (@sacredlifee) June 22, 2020
Ronaldo just hit this brilliant freekick. Truly the greatest FK taker of all time ?
Good thing the stands are empty tho ? pic.twitter.com/2wnf1BFVx6
— Neymar PR (@BagOfNuts_) June 22, 2020
Ronaldo made up for this less than 10 minutes later, the Portuguese talisman gave Juventus the lead with a superb penalty, take a look at that here.