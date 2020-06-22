Menu

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo’s disastrous free-kick attempt for Juventus vs Bologna

In the 16th minute Juventus’ Serie A clash against Bologna, Cristiano Ronaldo had a moment to forget as he blasted a free-kick attempt well over the bar.

The 35-year-old’s effort came from the edge of the box, the superstar teed up with his trademark run-up and whacked the attempt way over the crossbar with a very wayward strike.

Ronaldo used his usual technique, but his effort didn’t quite dip as expected after soaring over the wall – it just continued to fly sky-high.

Take a look at the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s woeful attempt below:

Ronaldo made up for this less than 10 minutes later, the Portuguese talisman gave Juventus the lead with a superb penalty, take a look at that here.

