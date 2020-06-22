Video: Phil Foden’s long-range screamer to give Manchester City lead vs Burnley

In the 22nd minute of Manchester City’s clash with Burnley this evening, Phil Foden fired the Citizens into the lead with a wonderful hit.

After a clever short corner, Bernardo Silva laid the ball off to Foden, the 20-year-old took just one touch before drilling the ball into the bottom corner from 25 yards out.

This is about as clean a strike as you can get, the ball just hammered into the back of the net. Nick Pope had no chance of stopping this.

Take a look at the wonderkid’s exceptional strike below:

Fabulous Foden ?@PhilFoden fires Man City ahead against Burnley ? Watch on Sky Sports PL

? Follow #MCIBUR here: https://t.co/nms3O07FqI

? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/xle3uQ7DDy — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 22, 2020

Pictures from Sky Sports and RMC Sport.

This is exactly why Foden deserves as much game time as possible, the technical ability that the attacking midfielder possesses is amazing.