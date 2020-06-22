Video: Riyad Mahrez displays lovely dribbling before fine finish for Man City vs Burnley

In the 42nd minute of Manchester City’s encounter with Burnley this evening, Fernandinho pinged a pass from centre-back into Riyad Mahrez on the right-wing.

Burnley left Mahrez in far too much space, the Algerian ace expertly controlled the ball before surging forward.

The attacker then turned Charlie Taylor inside and out – whilst also tricking Ben Mee, the 29-year-old rounded off a fine run by hammering the ball into the back of the net with a superb low finish.

Take a look at the tricky attacker's brilliant goal below:

Pictures from NBC Sports Soccer and RMC Sport.

Mahrez might be one of the best in the world when it comes to being effective after cutting in from the wing.