Arsenal hope to complete four deals ahead of tonight’s registration deadline

It’s well known that clubs will have to agree extensions with players who are out of contract at the end of the month, but they need to be completed by tonight to allow them to play for the rest of this season.

Goal.com has reported on Arsenal’s attempts to get things sorted with four players, as they confirm extensions need to be completed by tonight.

Firstly they actually hope to complete permanent deals for Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares, who are on loan from Flamengo and Southampton respectively.

It’s suggested that they do have an option to buy the Spanish defender for £8m over several installments, while the details in the Cedric deal aren’t so clear.

They do quote Mikel Arteta in saying that they always planned to sign the Portuguese right back, although the fans are yet to see him on the pitch due to injury.

They are also hoping to conclude a couple of short term extensions with David Luiz and Dani Ceballos, however there’s no suggestion that either will stay any longer than that.

David Luiz has come under fire for his nightmare performance against Man City, but they are light on numbers and this could give him a chance to play his way into an extended deal.

It also sounds like Real Madrid shouldn’t have any objections to Ceballos extending his loan, but they will need to be sorted soon if they are to play for the rest of this season.