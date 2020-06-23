Arsenal sign loanee to four year deal despite injuries and a lack of first team action

It perhaps feels like Arsenal have had their hand forced by the registration deadline tonight, but signing Cedric Soares to a permanent deal is an interesting move.

He’s shown over the years that he’s a a solid choice at right back, he’s got experience in the Premier League and with Portugal, and he’s got the pace to get forward and contribute in attack.

The problem for Arsenal is that he’s been injured ever since he arrived on loan from Southampton, so the fans won’t know what to expect just yet.

Teams need to complete extensions or permanent deals by tonight to make sure they can play the rest of this season, and Jim White has confirmed that Arsenal have signed deals with Cedric and David Luiz:

Two new @Arsenal deals done – Cedric Soares and David Luiz signing four and one year deals respectively. — Jim White (@JimWhite) June 23, 2020

He should join fellow injury prone right-back Hector Bellerin in challenging for a regular starting spot, and he will also provide some depth in the defence once he’s fit again.

He’s also shown he can fill in at left back if needed, so it looks like a solid if somewhat uninspiring piece of business for the Gunners.