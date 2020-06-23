Fenerbahce could reportedly try an innovative new method for getting a big transfer done by raising money from the club’s fans themselves as they pursue the signing of Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil.

The former Germany international, who has a Turkish background, is no longer a regular starter for Arsenal, so it wouldn’t be too surprising if he were tempted to move on and have a spell in Turkey before the end of his career.

According to Fotospor, Fenerbahce could try to get a deal done for Ozil with the help of donations from their fans, and it would be fascinating to see how such a scheme would pan out.

One imagines Ozil would be a popular signing, even if he’s no longer really playing at his peak or looking like a particularly useful member of this Arsenal squad.

Who knows? Gunners fans may even help fund the move themselves as some have wanted him gone for years, with the 31-year-old so often dividing opinion during his time at the Emirates Stadium.

Ozil can no doubt be world class on his day but has been majorly inconsistent throughout his time at Arsenal, and that has rubbed some supporters up the wrong way.

“If I was critical, looking back on my own career …” Roy Keane has revealed this BIZARRE regret from his career – Click here to read more.