Super agent Mino Raiola is in talks with Arsenal and Roma over a swap deal involving Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Justin Kluivert, according to Calciomercato.

Mkhitaryan has spent this season on loan at Roma and could quite likely make his move a permanent one, with the midfielder deemed surplus to requirements at the Emirates.

The swap deal would see 21-year-old striker Justin Kluivert join the Gunners while Mkhitaryan stays on at Roma, according to Calciomercato.

According to the report, the Serie A outfit want Arsenal to lower their asking price for Armenia international Mkhitaryan by £1.8m, so that an agreement can be reached.

Mino Raiola currently represents both Kluivert and Mkhitaryan and the agent has reportedly been urging Arsenal to make the move by agreeing to Roma’s demands, according to the report.

Kluivert could be a great fit at Arsenal and would offer a serious goal threat up front given their over-reliance on Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang for goals and the Roma striker could slot straight into the Gunners’ attack in a variety of positions.

However, the move is yet to go through but it looks as though it could be on the cards in the near future.