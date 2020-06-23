Barcelona deny €80m agreement with Italian giants to sell midfield ace

Barcelona’s squad does need freshening up but it’s unclear what financial state they are in, so it sounds like some players will need to go first.

The midfield is strange in that there are a lot of good players like Busquets, Alena, Sergi Roberto, Arthur, Vidal, Rakitic, de Jong and Puig, but none of them are true stand outs just now.

That means that selling some midfielders to raise funds would make sense, and Brazilian Arthur Melo has often been in and out of the side.

Despite that, a report from Mundo Deportivo has stated that Barcelona have come out to deny that an €80m deal has been agreed to sell him to Juventus.

It’s a surprising one because the report acknowledges and Juventus have failed with a few attempts to sign Arthur this summer, so it sounded like no agreement would be possible.

From Barca’s point of view that would be a great piece of business if they could sell him for that price when you consider he’s not an automatic starter.

It also sounds like this could still happen, but the clubs are yet to reach an agreement.

The report also points out that both sides will want to do a deal before the closing of the financial year at the end of June, so expect this to go through quickly if they do want to do a deal.