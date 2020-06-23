Barcelona starting XI vs Athletic Bilbao confirmed: No Ansu Fati, midfielder starts despite transfer rumours

The 0-0 draw with Sevilla on Friday gave Real Madrid a golden chance to return to the top of La Liga, and they took it with a hard fought win over Real Sociedad, with a couple of assists from VAR thrown in.

They don’t play again until tomorrow night, so Barcelona have the ideal chance to pile the pressure back on with a victory over Athletic Bilbao tonight.

Bilbao are a good side and have the pace and quality to hit Barca on the counter attack, so they will need to play well to grab all three points.

With that in mind, here’s how they line up tonight:

All eyes will be on Lionel Messi as he looks to score his 700th goal, while Ansu Fati misses out in favour of Antoine Griezmann as Barcelona go with their big name front three.

Arthur also starts despite speculation linking him with a move to Juventus, and it looks like their strongest side when you consider Frenkie de Jong is also out injured.